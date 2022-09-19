Alex Rodriguez's daughter showcases her incredible singing skills during rare public appearance Jennifer Lopez's former stepdaughter is following in her footsteps!

Alex Rodriguez couldn't have been prouder of his daughter Natasha, 17, over the weekend as she made a rare public appearance at the Miami Marlins Game.

The talented teenager sang the national anthem in front of the vast crowds, and A-Rod shared footage from the special moment on Instagram.

Fans were more than impressed by her singing skills, with one writing: "So beautiful!" while another wrote: "She's incredible!" A third added: "What a beautiful, significant and proud moment for you all."

Alex shares Natasha and Ella, 14, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, who he remained on good terms with - and has even joined her, along with her husband Angel and their daughter on holiday in recent years so that their daughters can spend time with both their parents.

A-Rod was previously engaged to Jennifer Lopez before the couple called it off at the beginning of 2021. J-Lo was incredibly close to Alex's daughters, as were her twins Emme and Max.

Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha showcased her singing skills

In fact, she had even promised them some of her iconic dresses. Despite their split, Alex opened up about how he has "no regrets" when it comes to his relationship with J-Lo and had nothing but praise for the singer when talking about her on IHeartRadio's Martha Steward's podcast.

"Life is good," he shared. "I'm very fortunate. I wake up every morning and thank the good Lord for my health, for my beautiful daughters, who are now 17 and 14. That is my number one focus in life."

A-Rod with his daughters Natasha and Ella, ex-wife Cytnhia and her partner Angel

He went on to say of J-LO: "Look, we had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do. Here's what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she's the most talented human being I’ve ever been around."

He added that Jennifer was the "hardest worker" and "I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that's alive."

