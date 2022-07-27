Alex Rodriguez's new life following split from Jennifer Lopez The star was engaged to J-Lo until 2021

Alex Rodriguez spent several happy years with Jennifer Lopez in Miami, with their children all growing up together in their family home.

Following their shock split at the beginning of 2021, J-Lo's life has moved on drastically, with the singer rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck.

The happy couple have since tied the knot, announcing their surprise wedding in July.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod call off their engagement

Alex has not spoken out about his ex's wedding, but has instead been focusing all his attention on his career and his family.

A-Rod is a doting father to daughters Natasha and Ella, who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Alex has remained on good terms with his ex-wife and even went on a family holiday with her and their children, along with her husband Angel and their daughter Camilla. He shared a lovely group photo on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Mi familia."

Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez with his daughters and ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis

The sportstar often shares pictures with Cynthia and Angel, and recently enjoyed a day out with them at the FTX Arena in Miami - where they are all based - and posted the photo on social media.

A-Rod has also previously said he has "no regrets" when it comes to his relationship with J-Lo and had nothing but praise for the singer when talking about her on IHeartRadio's Martha Steward's podcast.

"Life is good," he shared. "I'm very fortunate. I wake up every morning and thank the good Lord for my health, for my beautiful daughters, who are now 17 and 14. That is my number one focus in life."

A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez called off their engagement in 2021

He went on to say of J-Lo: "Look, we had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do. Here's what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she's the most talented human being I’ve ever been around."

He added that Jennifer was the "hardest worker" and "I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that's alive."

