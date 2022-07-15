Elizabeth Hurley sizzles in white string bikini during UK heatwave

Elizabeth Hurley showed off her toned physique as she ventured outside wearing a daring white string bikini.

In a bid to fight the UK heatwave, the actress ditched her clothes and slipped into some glamorous swimwear. Taking to her Instagram, Elizabeth shared a sun-soaked photo of herself against a stunning meadow backdrop.

With her head turned back towards the camera, the actress looked almost ethereal in her summer get-up.

Her sultry swimwear of choice worked wonders for her tan, with the bold white contrasting nicely against her bronzed skin. The 57-year-old completed her look with a voluminous hairdo and a touch of smokey eye make-up.

She captioned her post: "Chez moi this afternoon #blissfulsummer," followed by two red heart emojis. Dazzled by her appearance, Elizabeth's fans rushed to the comment section with strings of flame emojis.

Elizabeth wowed in her white string bikini

"Looking absolutely gorgeous Elizabeth," penned one fan, whilst another added: "Looking fantastic as always you are so beautiful."

Stunned by her youthful appearance, a third fan remarked: "You are a timeless goddess," and a fourth wrote: "Are you ever going to age?"

Elizabeth frequently shares swimwear snaps

Her stunning photo comes after the actress shared a fun insight into her relationship with her only son, Damian. Taking to her Instagram stories, the swimwear model shared a snap from her son's graduation where she rocked an elegant cut-out figure-hugging halterneck dress.

The doting mum was joined by Damian who looked especially dapper in his suave black suit. Using a tongue-in-cheek caption, Elizabeth wrote: "Dancing and/or embarrassing Damian Hurley."

The actress shares a close bond with her son

There's no denying that Elizabeth and Damian have a very close relationship, and last month in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the model opened up about their special bond.

She explained how Damian has a strong part to play in her advocacy for breast cancer research, sharing: "It's been part of Damian's life ever since he could walk and talk, to be honest." Elizabeth explained how her son has recognised October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month since his childhood. She went on to detail how Damian regularly dons a pink tie to honour the meaningful cause.

The cause resonates with the Hurley household on a personal level. Elizabeth's grandmother sadly succumbed to cancer after she delayed seeking urgent medical attention. Elizabeth has worked tirelessly to boost awareness and recently hosted an incredible event to raise funds in collaboration with Breast Cancer Research Fund.

