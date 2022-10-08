Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz couldn't be more in love with their brand new family member The pair took to social media

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and his new wife Nicola Peltz, 27, took to social media after welcoming a brand new addition to the family, their new dog Lamb.

MORE: Victoria Beckham's mum re-wears outfit from Brooklyn's wedding for new family photos

Taking to social media, the A-list couple were gushing about their new adopted pup and Nicola even confessed that she felt her four-legged friend was "sent to her" on a hard day for her as she marked her grandmother Gina's birthday away from her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham's touching gesture for Nicola Peltz's grandmother revealed

Alongside a sweet selection of photos from Lamb's arrival at the Beckham-Peltz abode, the actress penned: "We adopted our baby today and named her Lamb. She is the sweetest angel! Today is such a hard for me because it’s Gina’s birthday and I can’t hug her but I feel like she sent me Lamb.

READ: Nicola Peltz Beckham's bridesmaid Harper's unnoticed wedding outfit change

SEE: Victoria Beckham shares photo of Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn sitting front row at her Paris Fashion Week show

"I’m so grateful for this love. Please adopt or foster if you can the love it brings to your family is like nothing else."

Nicola shared a selection of sweet photos

The new pooch was captured posing with his new mum and dad as well as his fellow furry companions. Lamb appears to be the same bichon frisé breed as another one of their dogs, with their third pooch being part of the chihuahua family.

Brooklyn also announced the news on his social media account, using the same black-and-white photo featured in his wife's post.

Captioning the image, the son of David Beckham wrote: "New member of our family x meet lamb."

The pair are so happy with their new pooch

The husband and wife duo looked so besotted by their new arrival and were captured cuddling up with all three pooches in the sweet snap.

Friends and fans of the star flocked to comment on the adorable update. One follower commented: "So adorable. They are gorgeous." A second wrote: "Beautiful pictures of your fur babies!!! God bless them."

A third penned: "Ahh how cute a little bichon baby."

Victoria was so happy to have the duo supporting her

The heartwarming update came after Nicola and Brooklyn reunited with Victoria Beckham as she took Paris Fashion Week by storm last week.

The couple were featured in a sweet post shared by the fashion mogul which was shared with the message: "I love you all so much."

MORE: Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are serving some serious looks at Paris Fashion Week

One of the special images saw the duo posing next to the designer along with her husband David and the Beckham siblings, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17 and Harper, 11. The second saw the couple simply pictured together at the lavish event.

Nicola responded to the kind words by resharing the message on her Instagram Stories.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.