Brooklyn Beckham celebrates new milestone with Nicola Peltz - 'I love you more than life' The couple have been married since April

Brooklyn Beckham is wife Nicola Peltz's biggest fan. And his latest post proves just how much he admires her.

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham reveals Nicola Peltz 'always cries' whenever he surprises her

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham gushed about how proud he is of his actress wife.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham's touching gesture for Nicola Peltz's grandmother revealed

The blonde beauty, who is set to play Dorothy Stratten, a Playboy Playmate in Hulu's upcoming series Immigrant, shared a first-look of one of her upcoming projects on Instagram.

MORE: Nicola Peltz receives message of support from parents after addressing Victoria Beckham 'rift'

SEE: The best photos of David and Victoria Beckham from their 25-year romance

Sharing the post on his page, Brooklyn remarked: "This movie is absolutely insane and I am so proud with how hard you have worked on this masterpiece x."

He added: "You are the most hardworking and most talented person I know with the most amazing heart and obviously [you are] absolutely gorgeous xx I love you more than life [heart emoji]." Upon seeing the post, Nicola replied: "I love you so much. Thank you so much that means so much to me."

The actress shares these snaps on Instagram

It comes shortly after the couple gave a new interview about their life together – this time to Vogue Hong Kong.

The duo didn't hold back and answered all types of questions, from how they fell in love, to Brooklyn's relationship with his siblings, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, and the "activity" he most enjoys doing with his mum, Victoria Beckham, and dad David.

Asked about growing up with many siblings so close to age, Brooklyn revealed it was "nice" and confessed that they are "very close", despite not being photographed together since his and Nicola's wedding back in April.

Detailing each of his siblings' best qualities, the budding chef added in the interview: "Harper is the loudest, Cruz is the funniest and Romeo is the most energetic."

The 23-year-old also spoke about his parents and revealed that when they are together he loves "cooking and watching football with my dad".

"My mum has always had a house of boys until Harper, I love spending time with them together," he said of his designer mum.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.