Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz receives message of support from parents after addressing Victoria 'rift'

Nicola Peltz has been the topic of much conversation in recent weeks, having shared two pictures of herself in tears on social media.

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz passionately kiss after addressing Victoria 'feud'

In the caption, she commented about hardships within the family. And days later, the actress - who is married to Brooklyn Beckham - was forced to comment on the alleged rift with her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham's touching gesture for Nicola Peltz's grandmother revealed

On Tuesday, Nicola shared a heartwarming post showing the sweet message of support she received from her parents, Claudia and Nelson Peltz. Alongside the note was a large bouquet of pink roses.

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham reassures Nicola Peltz after she shared pictures of herself crying

SEE: Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz beams in new family picture after tearful confession

The message read: "Nicola, we are so proud of you and your amazing work. You are so talented. Sending lots of love! Mom and dad." In response, Nicola wrote: "I love my parents so much [pink heart emojis]."

Last week, both Brooklyn, 23, and his wife, 27, addressed the "cold war" rumours with Victoria in the budding chef's explosive new interview with Variety.

Nicola shared this sweet note from her parents

In the interview, which was published last Wednesday, the couple spoke for the first time about rumours that Nicola and Victoria don't get along. Sparked in part by the fact that Nicola didn't wear a Victoria Beckham dress for the couple's April wedding, speculation intensified after the actress shared a picture of herself in tears.

However, the Transformers: Age of Extinction star and her husband insisted that there was no rift and that she didn't reject the idea of Victoria designing her wedding gown.

The couple recently touched upon the feud rumours

Nicola told the publication that she initially intended to wear a dress designed by her mother-in-law. She said: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress.

"She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn’t say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that." Brooklyn added: "I've learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.