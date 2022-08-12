Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz passionately kiss in first public appearance since addressing Victoria Beckham 'feud' The couple married in April

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz looked every inch the smitten newlyweds as they hit the red carpet at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event in Hollywood on Thursday.

Their outing marked the first time since the couple were seen in public after they addressed the "cold war" rumours with Victoria Beckham in Brooklyn's explosive new interview with the publication.

The 27-year-old actress was on hand to support her beau, 23, who was honoured during the evening, as she proudly showcased Variety's Young Hollywood Issue which he covered.

On the red carpet, the couple - who tied the knot in April - embraced passionately as they kissed in front of flashing photographers.

In Variety's interview published on Wednesday, Nicola and Brooklyn spoke for the first time about rumours that Nicola and Victoria don't get along. Sparked in part by the fact that Nicola didn't wear a Victoria Beckham dress for the couple's April wedding, chatter intensified after the actress shared a picture of herself in tears.

The couple kissed on the red carpet on Thursday night

However, the Transformers: Age of Extinction star and her husband insisted that there was no rift and that she didn't reject the idea of Victoria designing her wedding gown.

Nicola told the publication that she initially intended to wear a dress designed by her mother-in-law. She said: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress.

They touched upon the feud rumours

"She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn’t say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

Brooklyn added: "I've learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

