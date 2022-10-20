Today's Dylan Dreyer has 'no words' as she documents disastrous moment with fans The mom of three couldn't believe it

Dylan Dreyer regularly delights fans with her candid parenting posts and her latest had her friends, social media followers and co-hosts feeling her pain.

The Today star took to Instagram and posted a photo of a disastrous moment which happened while walking back from a store in New York.

In the image, there was a smashed bottle of red wine on the floor lying next to a brown paper carrier bag from the Italian marketplace, Eately.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer argues with her family in fun video

The mom-of-three simply captioned it: "No words," before adding a broken heart emoji.

Fans consoled her and commented: "Oh, there are words. But not for Instagram…. Ugh," and, "It’s no point crying over spilled milk. For spilled wine, we all cry," others said they were sorry for her loss and many asked how it happened.

They were then answered in a follow-up post which revealed she'd gone back to the market for more wine and made sure the same didn't happen again.

Dylan was most upset over her wine bottle smashing

This time, she safely secured it in her stroller, leaving her middle son to walk home instead - much to the amusement of her fans.

Alongside the photo of the wine carefully strapped in, and Ollie standing next to it, Dylan wrote: "After I went to another store to buy a new bottle, I kicked Ollie out of the stroller so it had a safe place to ride. Thank you all for your support! And for the people who saw me on the street as this all happened…it’s amazing how we could all relate!! And your comments are hilarious."

Sheinelle Jones loved the posts and added crying with laughter emojis while her fans said they adored her update and were thrilled she finally got her bottle home in one piece.

Dylan went back for another bottle and secured it in the stroller

"Ollie! Taking one for the team. What a champ," wrote one and a second joked: "Maybe wine in a box for you."

Dylan recently chatted with HELLO! in an exclusive interview and shared an adorable insight into her life with husband, Brian Fichera, and their sons.

While she loves being a mom, when asked if they were thinking about having another baby, she said: "I think I've maxed out now."

