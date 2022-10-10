Dylan Dreyer ventures on exciting book tour away from home

Dylan Dreyer is a talented author and has recently written her second book, Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain Or Shine, which has received rave reviews since its release.

MORE: When will Dylan Dreyer return to Today? All we know

And during the star's well-deserved break from Today, the mother-of-three took to the road to promote her latest story.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Dylan revealed that she had ventured out of New York to attend a book event in New Jersey.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer's sweet baby Rusty video will melt your heart

The star looked delighted as she sat at a table signing copies of her book, and wrote alongside the picture: "Big thank you to the @morristownbooks for inviting me to share Misty the Cloud! It was so nice to meet all of you who visited!! What a wonderful day!!"

MORE: Dylan Dreyer wows in white wedding dress as she celebrates anniversary with throwback photos

MORE: Dylan Dreyer's absence from Today show explained

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many congratulating her on her success, while others told her how much they missed her on Today. "Dylan congratulations on your beautiful book ,and have missed you on Today," one wrote, while another remarked: "Can't wait to have you back on Today." A third added: "Been missing you on Today, but congratulations on your book!"

Dylan Dreyer went to New Jersey for a special book signing over the weekend

Ahead of the launch of her second book, Dylan shared: "I can't wait to introduce you to new characters like Raye, a sunbeam, as Misty and her friends learn about compromise, sharing, and dealing with good days, bad days, and everything in between.

SEE: Dylan Dreyer's modest family home is surprisingly relatable – photos

MORE: Hoda Kotb surprises Jenna Bush Hager with worrying confession about her eyesight

"And I couldn't tell her story without you learning about a new weather topic too! What do you get when you combine rain and sun? Find out soon."

At the time of her debut book release, Dylan - who had not long welcomed youngest son Rusty six weeks early - sat down to talk about the storytelling process while chatting to HELLO!. She explained that Calvin had been a huge driving force in the writing process.

Dylan Dreyer with her three sons

"Calvin has been 'co-editor' throughout this whole process because every time we read the book I would always read it to him and he saw it when it was just on my computer on a word document," she said.

MORE: Today's Savannah Guthrie was 'mad' at her co-star Hoda Kotb after the star didn't listen to her

MORE: Al Roker in disbelief over son Nick - details

She added: "It's fun for everybody to get the copy and read it and just so cool to imagine people reading it to their kids. You're putting yourself out there and it's just nice that everyone has liked it so far."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.