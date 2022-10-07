Dylan Dreyer shares stunning wedding photos as she celebrates anniversary on vacation The star is having the time of her life in Italy

Dylan Dreyer delivered a heartfelt message and some adorable wedding photos when she celebrated her wedding anniversary with her husband, Brian Fichera, on Thursday.

The Today show star looked glowing in the throwback snapshots she posted on Instagram while vacationing with her loved ones in Rome.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer's absence from Today show explained

The mom-of-three wore a white, silk gown, with pretty embroidery and lace capped sleeves. She was beaming in the images taken moments after they said 'I do'.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer shares the reality of living with three young children

Brian also looked dashing in a smart, grey suit and his smile couldn't be wiped from his face either.

"Marry this man and you’ll be happy for the rest of your life," she wrote. "Yup!!! Happy 10 year anniversary @fishlense!! Thank you for a perfectly easy kind of love where every day is simply better than the day before. I don’t know how to say it much more eloquently than that!! I love you and this life we have together."

MORE: Dylan Dreyer praised by fans for parenting confession

SEE: Dylan Dreyer's modest family home is surprisingly relatable – photos

Fans adored her message and congratulated the couple with heart emojis and plenty of sweet comments.

Dylan and Brian have been married for ten years

"Happy 10th Anniversary to this beautiful couple!!! A beautiful story…A beautiful life!!! Congratulations," wrote one, while a second said: "Happy Anniversary! My husband and I watch the Today show every morning…love the photos."

Dylan is currently away from Today and previously updated fans all the way from Rome, Italy, where she is celebrating, not one, not two but three special family occasions with her loved ones.

GALLERY: The Today show hosts' epic homes: Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, more

The Fichera-Dreyer bunch has been living it up for their birthdays, anniversaries, and milestones, and it looks as extravagant as it is heartfelt.

Dylan is currently on vacation with her family

The group are having the best time and it appears that Dylan isn't ready to return to life in New York just yet.

Ahead of her anniversary, she shared another post from her getaway, in which they were indulging in family meal after family meal and all looked delighted. She captioned it: "Eat. Drink. Repeat. Wish we could do this forever."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.