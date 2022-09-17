Dylan Dreyer shares surprising pool photo after a very long week The Today star has had so much going on!

Dylan Dreyer has reason to celebrate this weekend - but it doesn't mean that she isn't exhausted from her busy week!

The Today star has been busy promoting her new children's book, the sequel to her popular Misty the Cloud, while also balancing her busy family life and working on the NBC daytime show.

Needless to say, by the weekend she just wanted to lie down - and did so quite literally, by the swimming pool.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer shares baby Rusty's cutest milestone yet!

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the mother-of-three shared a photo of her flat out by the pool as her dog Bosco joined her.

"Bosco and I are sharing a mood. It’s been a long week!" she wrote. The Today star isn't complaining though, and revealed just a few hours before that her children's book had been listed as a finalist in the illustration category at the Kids' Book Choice Awards.

She revealed: "Thanks to you, Misty the Cloud is a 2022 Favorite Illustrated Character finalist in the #KidsBookChoiceAwards!!!Help Misty win by having your children for her today. Link in my bio! #everychildareader #KidLit #childrensbooks #FavoriteIllustratedCharacter."

Dylan Dreyer shared a relatable photo of her laying flat out by the pool

Fans were quick to congratulate her on her news, with one writing: "You go girl!" while another wrote: "So well deserved!" A third added: "This is such great news!"

Dylan's sequel to her hit, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day, titled, Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine, hit the shelves on 13 September.

Ahead of the launch, she shared: "I can't wait to introduce you to new characters like Raye, a sunbeam, as Misty and her friends learn about compromise, sharing, and dealing with good days, bad days, and everything in between.

Dylan is a doting mom to three sons

"And I couldn't tell her story without you learning about a new weather topic too! What do you get when you combine rain and sun? Find out soon."

At the time of her debut book release, Dylan - who had not long welcomed youngest son Rusty six weeks early - sat down to talk about the storytelling process while chatting to HELLO!.

The Today star with her two oldest sons and husband Brian Fichera

She explained that Calvin had been a huge driving force in the writing process. "Calvin has been 'co-editor' throughout this whole process because every time we read the book I would always read it to him and he saw it when it was just on my computer on a word document," she said.

She added: "It's fun for everybody to get the copy and read it and just so cool to imagine people reading it to their kids. You're putting yourself out there and it's just nice that everyone has liked it so far."

