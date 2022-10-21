Rachel Stevens poses topless in surprising photo – fans react The photo was taken back in 2006

Rachel Stevens surprised fans on Thursday as she shared a daring photo of herself from 16 years ago.

The former S Club 7 star posted a black and white photo showing her with no clothes on whilst seductively posing back to the camera next to a window.

The photograph was originally shared back in 2006 for a calendar and fans quickly took to the comments section to ask her when she would be releasing a new one.

"When will we get a new calendar from you? They were amazing back in the days," one commented, whilst another added: "Remembering the FHM days and calendars."

Fans went wild over Rachel's latest post

"Throwback? Sure, I still have a calendar from the S Club days," one wrote in response to Rachel's caption, which simply read "Throwback".

Rachel's latest photo is very different to the posts she typically shares on Instagram, which are usually photos of her daily fashion looks.

Recently, the mother-of-two stunned as she donned a plunging, ruffled frock to the launch of her new clothing collection, 'Oasis by Rachel Stevens'. Rachel's black and red rose-printed dress wrapped neatly around her hourglass-shaped figure and the puffed, elbow-length sleeves and fit and flared midi skirt was so dreamy.

Rachel launched her latest Oasis collection earlier this month

The 44-year-old star wore her dark blonde tresses down in loose waves and looked radiant as she posed for photos.

It's definitely been a year of change for the singer, who earlier this year revealed her split from her husband of twelve years, Alex Bourne.

Taking to her Instagram Stories in July, the S Club 7 star wrote: "I just wanted to share with you all that after time and consideration the difficult decision has been made for Alex and I to separate. While we are no longer partners in marriage, we will remain partners in parenthood to our beautiful girls and continue with love and respect for each other."

She concluded: "I feel so incredibly grateful for the life we built together and will now continue to be focused on moving forward united as a family."