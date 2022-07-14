Rachel Stevens stuns fans with appearance following shock split from husband The S Club star was married for 12 years

Rachel Stevens has shared three stunning new snapshots on Instagram following her split from husband Alex Bourne, two weeks ago.

The mum-of-two looks summer-ready in the photographs, dressed in a loose denim dress, teamed with black espadrille wedges, a Prada bag, and dark sunglasses.

Rachel Stevens undergoes very glamorous transformation

"Keeping cool," she captioned her post, which saw her posing for the camera in front of an outdoor flower stall.

Fans were quick to compliment the S Club 7 star, flooding the comments section with flame and love heart eyes emojis. "You look so stunning," one remarked, while a second added: "So chic!"

Rachel looks beautiful in her new summer snapshots

Just last week, Rachel, 44, reached out to her followers to thank them for their support in the wake of her separation from Alex.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she said: "I just wanted to say thank you so much for all your messages of love and support. It means so much [heart emoji]."

Rachel and Alex announced their split on 1 July

Announcing the end of her marriage on 1 July, Rachel wrote: "I just wanted to share with you all that after time and consideration the difficult decision has been made for Alex and I to separate. While we are no longer partners in marriage, we will remain partners in parenthood to our beautiful girls and continue with love and respect for each other."

She concluded: "I feel so incredibly grateful for the life we built together and will now continue to be focused on moving forward united as a family."

The couple share two daughters together

The former couple were set to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary next month. They were married on 2 August 2009, and went on to welcome two daughters: Amelie, 11, and eight-year-old Minnie.

The singer recently opened up about their romance on Roxie Nafousi's The Moments That Made Me podcast. "We were childhood sweethearts," she shared. "We went out with each other when we were 12, we met at youth club and I was besotted with him. We went out for probably about four weeks and when you're that age that was a really long time!"

They were married on 2 August 2009

She added: "We then went on dates again when we were like 16 and then again when we were 18 and then we parted ways, you know, obviously I went off and did my thing, he went off and did his thing."

