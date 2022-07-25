Rachel Stevens stunning shares photo of rarely-seen daughter Minnie following shock marriage split The former Strictly star is a doting mother-of-two

Rachel Stevens has taken to Instagram with an incredibly rare photo of her beautiful daughter Minnie - and she looks just like her mum!

The sweet eight-year-old looks so stylish in the photo, rocking a crocheted jumper and white jeans. She accessorised her fabulous look with a pearly clip in her delicate brunette tresses, and wore a chic pair of brown sandals.

The snap, posted on the former S Club 7 member's Stories, saw Rachel's youngest shielding her face from the sun as she posed for the camera. Captioning the beautiful snap, Rachel penned: "My Minnie," with a red love heart.

Rachel shares her two gorgeous daughters, Minnie and Amelie, 11, with her ex Alex Bourne. The pair shocked fans after announcing they had ended their 12 year marriage earlier this month.

Minnie is so stylish!

Announcing the news at the time on Instagram, the mother-of-two penned: "I just wanted to share with you all that after time and consideration the difficult decision has been made for Alex and I to separate.

"While we are no longer partners in marriage, we will remain partners in parenthood to our beautiful girls and continue with love and respect for each other." She concluded: "I feel so incredibly grateful for the life we built together and will now continue to be focused on moving forward united as a family."

Rachel was inundated with support from her fans, and the day after she announced the news, she took to social media again thanking followers for their support.

Rachel was a vision

She penned: "I just wanted to say thank you so much for all your messages of love and support. It means so much [heart emoji]."

Since the announcement, Rachel has been spotted attending ITV's summer party at the Sanderson hotel in London.

The pair announced their split earlier this month

Rachel rocked a stunning cream silk gown for the occasion which boasted flared sleeves and a stunning pink, red and green floral print. The elegant ensemble was accessorised with a fabulous matching white shoulder bag.

She also added a pair of stylish tanned heels and a statement gold watch to the stunning look. Rachel's chestnut tresses were styled in subtle summer waves and her makeup was perfectly in-keeping with her fabulous look as she opted for dark eye makeup and nude lipstick.

