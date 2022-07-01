Rachel Stevens announced the sad news that she and her husband, Alex Bourne, have decided to split after marrying in 2009.

WOW: Rachel Stevens' Princess dress has to be seen to be believed

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, the S Club 7 star wrote: "I just wanted to share with you all that after time and consideration the difficult decision has been made for Alex and I to separate. While we are no longer partners in marriage, we will remain partners in parenthood to our beautiful girls and continue with love and respect for each other."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Stevens undergoes glamorous transformation

She concluded: "I feel so incredibly grateful for the life we built together and will now continue to be focused on moving forward united as a family."

READ: Rachel Stevens comforted by fans as she breaks silence following Dancing on Ice exit

WOW: Dancing on Ice star Rachel Stevens undergoes very glamorous transformation

Alex has yet to comment on the split that came just a month before they were due to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary with one another.

Rachel and Alex had been childhood sweethearts, with the singer saying on Loose Women that they dated for a period of time when they were both 12 before reuniting later on in life.

The pair said 'I do' at the glittering location of Claridge's in 2009. The star walked down the aisle to her own S Club 7 hit, I've Never Had A Dream Come True and her fellow bandmates were there to watch!

Rachel shared a heartbreaking statement

Together, they share two daughters, Amelie and Minnie, with the family having lived in North London. It is unclear whether Rachel or Alex have left the family home.

Earlier this year, Rachel was one of the stars on Dancing on Ice, but the singer had to withdraw from the competition following a wrist injury.

READ: Rachel Stevens reveals her children put 'serious pressure' on her amid Dancing on Ice injury

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Stevens admits she's 'terrified' to star on Dancing on Ice

At the time, she shared a sweet black-and-white picture of the her and professional partner Brendyn Hatfield practising their routine and wrote: "Thank you so much for all your lovely messages of support today.

"A huge thank you to @sharonmorrisonuk and all the team @dancingonice for taking such good care of me. My wrist is healing really well and @brendynhatfield and I have been working really hard and doing everything we can to get back on the ice as soon as possible."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.