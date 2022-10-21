Strictly's Giovanni Pernice claps back at romance rumours – 'your imagination cracks me up' The professional dancer set the record straight

Strictly's Giovanni Pernice has hit back at dating claims after the star was allegedly spotted swapping numbers with a 'mystery blonde'.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Sicilian-born professional dancer penned an enraged message alongside a snippet of MailOnline's article whose headline reads: 'Gi-you wanna take my number? Strictly's Giovanni Pernice laughs with a mystery blonde during a night out in Soho'.

Responding to the rumours, Giovanni penned: "LOL… Your imagination cracks me up [laughing face emoji], I'm waiting for a Uber with a phone in my hand".

This isn't the first time the 32-year-old's love life has been catapulted into the spotlight. The reigning Strictly champ has been linked to a number of celebrities over the years.

Giovanni set the record straight

Most recently, Giovanni reportedly enjoyed a string of secret dates with Love Island contestant, Tasha Ghouri, one month after he lifted the glitterball trophy alongside Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Giovanni and Tasha, 23, connected via Instagram and eventually met in the new year but didn't take things further due to his jam-packed tour schedule.

Beyond this, the Italian hunk has previously been linked to the likes of Maura Higgins, Ashely Roberts, Georgia May Foote and TOWIE star Jessica Wright.

The dancer enjoyed a whirlwind romance with Maura

Giovanni and Maura decided to call it quits after four months of dating with the Strictly star insisting that there was no wrongdoing on either side.

Taking to his Instagram Stories at the time of the split, Giovanni explained: "Firstly, great relationships with great people can come to a natural end.

"This has been the case for me recently. There was absolutely no wrong-doing and this should be the end of any speculation."

Giovanni and Rose dazzled on the red carpet

Giovanni's dating confession comes after he reunited with Rose at the National Television Awards. After Strictly Come Dancing won the award for best Talent Show, the professional dancer joined reigning champion Rose Ayling-Ellis, Debbie McGee, from series 15, and Michelle Visage, from series 17, for an epic photo.

He sweetly captioned the snap: "With my girls".

