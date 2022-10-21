Strictly star Jayde Adams's emotional tribute to late sister has huge impact on bereavement support The comedian's sister died in 2011

After sharing her heartache during last week's Strictly Come Dancing, comedian Jayde Adams was surprised to learn visits to bereavement support sites drastically increased when she spoke about the loss of her late sister.

"Oh Janette, you're going to make me cry," the 37-year-old told It Takes Two host Janette Manrara. "This is a lot. It is all I've ever wanted to do, make hard stuff much easier for people."

WATCH: Strictly's Jayde Adams in tears as she remembers late sister

She added: "I told you I was all chill right now. I’m holding it in. I don’t even know what to say… that's amazing."

The professional dancer-turned-presenter revealed that bereavement support sites had a "121% rise" in visits – an impressive feat!

Her sister Jenna was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour after having a seizure, and passed away in 2011 after fighting her illness for six years.

Following Saturday's show, Jayde uploaded the final picture she ever took with her sibling, and explained: "Last picture we ever had together. Her love for me was so strong, I'll never ever feel unloved in my life.

Jayde is partnered up with Karen Hauer

"I will grieve my loss for her for the rest of my life, it is the most important thing that has ever happened and I am beyond grateful to be able to channel my grief through creativity, thank you @bbcstrictly @karenhauer."

"This is Jenna Adams everyone, she will never be forgotten. And yes she would be so proud of me, astounded @claudiawinkle said her name and very jealous I’m on Strictly, we loved this show together."

Jayde recently shared these pictures of her late sister Jenna

Jayde had revealed she has only ever danced with her sister before starting Strictly, but she put her dancing shoes back on to remember her sister, Jenna, who died almost a decade ago.

"I didn't just lose a sister, I lost a best friend," the TV star revealed in her VT. "I lost my dance partner. Her telling me to make everyone laugh was my calling."

