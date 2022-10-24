Peter Andre details daughter Princess' screams after family home is struck by lightning The singer shared a shocking video in Instagram

Peter Andre has detailed the terrible consequences of Sunday's thunder, revealing that his house had been hit by lightning, effecting the structure of his chimney.

Taking to Instagram, the father-of-four shared a video taken outside his family property and showing the damage caused by the bad weather.

WATCH: Peter Andre's family home gets struck by lightning

"Alright, the house has been struck by lightning. Flipping heck, holy heck," he could be heard saying in the short clip.

Captioning it, he added: "Our house just got struck by lightning. The loudest thing I've ever heard. Alarms going off. This is mad. Thank god princess is ok. Although don't know what was louder, her scream or the roof."

Peter revealed his daughter Princess was OK after the incident

Friends and fans were quick to react, with one writing: "@peterandre mate that looks savage. Glad you are ok though."

Another added: "Gosh!! Glad to hear you're both ok bro!" whilst another remarked: "Noooo!!! How scary for you all ….. I can't believe how loud the thunder was. I was only saying the other day we don't get thunder and lightning like we used to get when we were young in the 70's & 80's and then we get it. I hope you will be able to get it fixed soon."

Peter lives in his Surrey family home alongside his wife Emily and their two children, Amelia, eight, and five-year-old Theo. The singer also resides with his other two children from his marriage to Katie Price, Princess, 15, and 17-year-old Junior.

Peter shares his Surrey family home with wife Emily and his four children

Just recently, Peter's wife Emily admitted exclusively to HELLO! that another baby could be on the cards, as she's always wanted to have three kids and Pete has always wanted five.

Emily shared that this was never something she and Pete had openly discussed, but it came up randomly a few months ago, and they were surprised to discover each other's hopes for their family.

We can’t expect to see Emily, who works as a doctor for the NHS, rocking a baby bump any time soon, though, as she said they're "on the fence" about adding to the family just yet.