Peter Andre's beautiful Australia family home where he plans to move to for 'as long as possible'

Peter Andre has revealed his plans to move to Australia with his wife Emily MacDonagh and his four children, as his mother Thea's health deteriorates.

The 49-year-old said he wants to relocate for "as long as possible" when they go over in Australia in December after his current work commitments come to an end. However, he is having difficulty arranging the trip due to his children's school term dates.

Peter, who is a dad to Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, with his ex-wife Katie Price, and shares Amelia, eight, and five-year-old Theo with his wife Emily, opened up about the plans in his new! magazine column.

"If it all goes to plan, it'll be December and we'll all be going to Oz as a family. We want to get out there as soon as we can and stay for as long as possible, but it's tricky with the kids' school," he wrote. "They have different timings, which makes it complicated."

Peter Andre wants to return to Australia for as long as possible

Peter has previously admitted he had found it hard seeing his elderly mother "suffering and declining" as she gets older, and wants to spend as much time with her as possible, despite the long distance.

The dad-of-four was reunited with his parents for the first time in two years in March, after being unable to visit them during the coronavirus pandemic. The Mysterious Girl singer travelled to Australia with his eldest son Junior at the earliest opportunity, and shared photos from their stay – and his beautiful family home – on Instagram.

The singer plans to return to Australia in December

It has a swimming pool in the back garden, which is located next to a lake and has beautiful views from a tiled balcony. In a video shared on Instagram, Peter revealed: "This is our back garden where we grew up in Australia in the Gold Coast. Honestly, it's so beautiful to be home."

