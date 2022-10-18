Emily Andre shares her busy-mum secrets – and how she maintains her slim figure

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Emily Andre, 33, is winning at life, with a successful career and a happy family. In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, the mum-of-two, who has children Amelia, eight, and Theodore, five, with husband Peter Andre shared her secrets for staying at the top of her game – as well as the self-care hacks that keep her calm. Spoiler: she's very organised.

"My morning routine is a military operation, which involves getting the kids ready for school and me getting ready for work," the doctor, who works in mental health for the NHS, told us.

"I normally have everything pre-prepared, with my clothes and the kids' clothes laid out the night before, and their bags packed with their snacks. Then in the morning, I get up and have a shower, which wakes me up ready for the day."

Emily's morning routine differs from her husband, Peter, with the doctor giving us an insight into her the Mysterious Girl hitmaker's wow-worthy routine.

"Pete does hot and cold water showers, which is too much for me," she shared. "He'll do really hot then turn it down to freezing and I'll hear him shouting and shrieking from the bathroom, and for the first few times I'd think 'what is going on?'"

Dr. Emily is super organised in the morning

The 33-year-old went on to share that she doesn't eat breakfast, favouring the 16:8 fasting routine – eating for eight hours of the day, and fasting for the other 16.

"I've been doing it for years and years and years, before it was trendy," she told us. "I didn't really realise I was doing it, but I think that's partly the way I've managed to stay a similar shape after having kids. It works for me."

Emily Andre follows an intermittent fasting eating schedule

Emily's evening routine is just as important as her militant morning one. It's after work, when the kids are in bed, that Emily makes time for self-care, which as a mental health doctor, Emily knows the importance of.

"I think self-care plays into mental health so much," she told HELLO! "For me, I really think it's a huge thing. In modern life, everything is quite a rush. It's a very intense way of life, and we're surrounded by people, and there's a lot of interaction, rushing and social media. Downtime is so important, and it can be very different for different people."

Emily and Peter with their family

"For me, it's having a little bit of downtime in the evening, that hour or two after the kids have gone to bed, and I've done the dishes, set everything out for the next day, that's important to me to have that space and wind down.

"I like to have a really nice calming soothing bath, and read a book," Emily tells us, before sharing that she likes to add Dr. Teal's Pure Epsom Salts Soothe & Sleep, £8.50, to her bath, for a truly relaxing, unwinding experience.

Dr. Teal's Pure Epsom Salts Soothe & Sleep, £8.50, Amazon

Dr. Emily is working as an ambassador for Dr. Teal's

