DWTS' Lindsay Arnold shares emotional video of positive pregnancy test after fertility struggles

Former Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold shed tears of joy when she learned she was expecting baby no. 2 with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick after the couple battled fertility issues. Lindsay, 28, shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday, October 25, documenting the moment with daughter Sage, who'll be 2 on November 2.

"Want to see something with Mama?" the So You Think You Can Dance alum said as she carried Sage into her spacious walk-in closet.

"Ready?" she added as she looked down at a home pregnancy test. Lindsay then gasped loudly and burst into tears as she pointed to her belly and showed her toddler that there is a baby in there.

"Shall we go tell Dada?" Lindsay asked her little girl as Sage walked towards Samuel holding the positive test. "What the heck?" he exclaimed as the couple embraced.

Lindsay and Samuel tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed Sage in 2020

"Best moment ever," Lindsay captioned the video. "We are just so overwhelmed with gratitude and love thank you all for your support."

Fans and friends rushed to congratulate the Utah native, with her fellow DWTS pro Jenna Johnson, who is expecting her first child with husband Val Chmerkovskiy, commenting, "This puts me in a puddle!!!!!"

Lindsay and Samuel announced in a statement to People on Monday, October 24, that they are expecting their second child, sharing sonogram and baby bump photos.

The dancer, who revealed last month that she was leaving DWTS to focus on her family, has shared her fertility struggles on social media in recent months.

In a video posted to her Youtube account, The Arnold Sisters, which she shares with her siblings, Lindsay revealed on August 5 that she was "currently trying to get pregnant."

"So for everyone asking about that, it's happening," she added. "It kind of has been happening for a while, so send your good luck vibes to us."

Just a week later, she was candid in a TikTok video about a heartbreaking moment when she thought she was pregnant after a positive at-home test. But later in the video she was in tears, with a message that read, "When you get a positive pregnancy test and then you start your [period emoji] a few days later but your sweet daughter is there for you every step of the way..."

