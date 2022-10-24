Ellen stars Sophia Grace and Rosie's tear-filled reunion amid pregnancy news The pair of real-life cousins shared an emotional hug in a sweet photo

A day after Ellen DeGeneres Show alum Sophia Grace Brownlee shared her pregnancy news, her former singing partner, Rosie McClelland, posted a sweet photo of the pair hugging as she shared her excitement over the impending arrival.

"This photo was the moment Sophia told me she was pregnant (as you can see I am crying)," Rosie, 16, captioned an Instagram photo on Sunday, October 23. "Congratulations to my beautiful cousin Sophia on the news of your pregnancy! To say I’m excited is a[n] understatement, I can’t wait to share this whole new chapter with you and be by your side watching you be the best mum ever! Love you so so much."

"Love you sm, you have always been the best cousin to me," Sophia Grace, 19, replied in a comment.

Rosie also shared the photo on her Instagram stories, revealing that she cried "happy tears" and writing, "Together, forever, words can't explain this feeling! So excited for this next chapter, here for you, will buy milk, babysit but I don't think I can change a nappy just yet love you so much."

Rosie cried when she and Sophia Grace made their final appearance on the Ellen Show in May 2022

She also responded to fans who asked her what she thought Sophia should name the baby, writing, "Idk Glitter Sparkle Apple."

"Btw the last one was a joke I don't know," she added, referencing the name of Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter.

Sophia Grace—who found fame on Ellen at the age of 8 alongside Rosie, then 5, when their rendition of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" went viral—revealed in a YouTube video on Saturday, October 22 that she is expecting her first child.

"I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant," Sophia Grace said. "So I am 21 weeks today, and the reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything is completely fine and that everything's safe."

"I am sure a lot of you will be shocked because it probably was quite unexpected," she continued. "I was also shocked when I found out and I got used to it and I am super super happy now."

The singer also revealed that she knew the sex of her baby but plans to share the news in another video. Sophia Grace and Rosie appeared on Ellen more than 30 times, meeting celebrities including Nicki and Taylor Swift. The Essex, England, natives made their final appearance in May this year, weeks before the show ended.

