Jenna Bush Hager looks so chic in ultra-flattering bell-bottom jeans

Some may find it quite daunting to have to show your best self and figure out an outfit five days a week to be on national television, but Jenna Bush Hager has her looks down to a T!

The star never fails to look put together and fabulous no matter how early her call time is, and she is no stranger to showing off her style.

One of her most recent looks on 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna is no exception, as not only is she showing off her style, but her endless legs too.

Jenna Bush Hager explains why the Queen's death was a surprise to King Charles III

Jenna looked impossibly long and chic during Friday's Today Show episode, opting for some ultra-flattering bell-bottom jeans that perfectly accentuated her legs.

The blue jeans featured a cinched waist and noticeable hem lines going down their length, further accentuating Jenna's figure.

She made herself look even taller and more svelte by pairing the look with sky-high patent navy blue pumps, and what's more, the blouse she opted for had a special meaning.

The jeans are perfectly flattering

Jenna twinned with her co-host Hoda Kotb for the Friday episode by wearing purple, which they did for Spirit Day, "showing support for LGBTQ+ youth and taking a stand against bullying," per the Hoda & Jenna official Instagram account.

The mom-of-three paired her figure-hugging blue jeans with a delicate long-sleeve top, which was silk at its center and its sleeves were made of a see-through mesh.

Both of the hosts looked great in purple

Meanwhile her co-star looked just as fabulous in a lengthening purple jumpsuit with a fitted bodice and wide-leg pants, and she also paired the look with pointy-toed pumps.

Fans raved about the looks and were inquisitive on how they could copy them, asking where Jenna's blouse is from and writing: "We loved both of y'all matching today," and: "You ladies look beautiful in purple," as well as: "Jenna you are so beautiful," plus another fan added: "Love the jeans!!!"

