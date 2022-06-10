Jane McDonald rocks gorgeous sequin bodysuit following epic performance The Loose Women star looked as flawless as ever

Jane McDonald is one talented performer, and on Thursday night she was in Blackpool, where she delivered a truly epic performance.

And she did so in the most stunning outfit – a purple sequined bodysuit that clung to her figure flawlessly. The former Loose Women star shared a clip with her fans where she showed herself having goodbye to those who had come out to see her, before she made her way off stage, showcasing the outfit, which came complete with a belt.

With the music still playing in the back, Jane said to a camera: "Oh my god! That was incredible," before the rest of her speech was drowned out.

Although her slinky bodysuit obscured her shoes, her followers were still able to get a glimpse of a pair of show-stealing earrings that dangled down.

In her caption, Jane enthused: "What an amazing opening night! This is going to be the best tour yet!! I can’t wait to do it all again in Blackpool tonight!"

And fans were equally as excited, as one simply responded: "Obsessed!" and another added: "Thank you Jane! What a brilliant night!"

Fans loved Jane's outfit

But as ever, many were thrilled with her outfit, as one commented: "Stunning outfit x you always look so beautiful," and a second shared: "Wow looking sensational in that outfit!!!"

A third was impressed with her composure, as they questioned: "How do you stay so cool and fresh looking? Reckon I'd be sweating down my back."

Jane has always styled out the best outfits and last month, she looked like she could've been a princess as she stunned in a gorgeous royal-blue gown that was cinched in at the waist.

The top half of her beautiful frock shimmered in front of a Union Jack background as it was covered in a series of dazzling jewels.

We love all of Jane's looks

Her billowing skirt matched the rest of her outfit perfectly and she looked doll-like with a striking face of make-up.

In her caption, Jane explained the reasoning behind the royal look, as she revealed that she would be performing at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre in order to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

She wrote: "So excited that the @barricadeboys and @lavoixtheshow will be joining me as guest performers in celebration of Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Saturday 4th June 2022 at Scarborough Open Air Theatre."

Fans went wild in the comments over her news, as one posted: "So excited for this! See you in Scarbs!" while a second simply added: "Can't wait x."

