Kevin Bacon helps out fans with sweet message - and wife Kyra Sedgwick shows her support 

Kevin Bacon and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, have the loveliest relationship, which was proven once again on Monday after Kyra commented on Kevin’s latest Instagram posts, in which he shared songs that help him calm down and get to sleep with his followers.

Sharing a clip of himself dressed in a white T-shirt with a black gilet, he captioned the post: "Hey folks, for this #MondayBlues I want to share a few songs that always help me calm down and catch those z’s after a long day. Today I’m playing: Sarah Maria by @jamestaylor_com, Comin’ Back To Me by @jeffersonairplane, and I Will Follow You Into The Dark by @deathcabforcutie. Hope these help you sleep tight! Listen to my playlist at the link in my stories."

In the clip, he says: "Hey folks, back for another Monday Blues and someone asked me if there were songs that make me want to go to sleep, lullabies." He then played some of his favourite tracks.

Kyra clearly shares her husband’s music tastes, as she commented: "So great." Others were quick to reply to the post, with a horse sanctuary commenting: "You so sweet. Gonna play the list for our rescues." A third person added: "You need an app called 'Sleeping with Bacon' all the chill songs, all night."

Kevin is incredibly busy right now, having recently filmed a horror movie, They/ Them, where he played Owen Whistler, the proprietor of Camp Whistler, an LGBTQ conversion camp where the counsellors start turning up dead.

His daughter Sosie Bacon was one of his biggest cheerleaders after watching the film earlier in the month. The Mare of Easttown actress was blown away and couldn't wait to spread the word. Alongside the poster for the horror, she wrote: "I saw this on the final night of @outfest in this most beloved city of LOS ANNNNGELES, and it was epic."

