Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick share emotional tribute as they mourn their dog's passing Fans were quick to inundate them with support

It is a tough start to the week for the Bacon-Sedgwick family, as they are mourning the sad loss of a beloved member of the family.

MORE: Travis Bacon supports famous sister Sosie ahead of major accomplishment

Both Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon paid tribute to their beloved family dog, Lily, who passed away on 8 July.

The actors took to Instagram to share with their followers the heartbreaking update, honoring Lily's life with them by sharing a series of adorable photos through the years.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kevin and Kyra's decades-long love story

MORE: Kevin Bacon praises his children for making him 'listen a little more'

Kyra first broke the news to fans by sharing an adorable photo of the pup, staring up at the camera with a sweet, doe-eyed stare as she lay on her bed while biting on to a rope toy.

The actress wrote: "Had to say goodbye to our sweet crazy girl today," before endearingly stating: "While she took a piece of my heart with her, it was worth it!"

She then added: "RIP Lily," along with a pink heart emoji, and fans did not hesitate to inundate the family with support and their condolences.

Lily was a part of the Bacon-Sedgwick family for thirteen years

One fan wrote: "Oh my gosh, that face. I'm so sorry Kyra. Sending you guys love. Dogs are our family," while another commented: "I'm so sorry… So very sorry, there is nothing like losing a pet," and a third added: "I'm so sorry… they love us til the very end and love them forever."

MORE: Kevin Bacon opens up about rocky first meeting with wife Kyra Sedgwick

MORE: Travis Bacon makes rare statement about living with bipolar disorder

Lily seemed to have been known for her rambunctiousness, as Kyra and Kevin's eldest son, Travis, also took to Instagram to commemorate Lily, sharing a photo of her and describing her as "crazy" as well.

Kevin and Kyra are known for being major animal lovers

His younger sister, Sosie Bacon, wasn't far behind, sharing a series of photos – including one of Lily as a tiny pup – and writing in her caption: "Rest easy pretty lady. Thanks for letting us love you for 13 wild years."

Kevin's photos proved just how attached they all were to Lily, and vice-versa, sharing even more snapshots of her throughout the years, always by their side. He wrote: "Goodbye sweet Lilly. We miss you already."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.