Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's quirky farmhouse has the most unexpected décor

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have a vast number of properties across the United States expanding from LA to NYC, but the couple also owns a quaint farmhouse out of the spotlight in Connecticut.

The celebrity couple fled to their expansive Connecticut home during the pandemic, after riding out the first wave with their son Travis Bacon in Los Angeles. It seems the couple have settled or a quieter life on the farm for now. Most recently, Kevin charmed fans with a video of himself serenading the pigs… watch the video below.

WATCH: Kevin Bacon gives a glimpse at his sprawling farm in Connecticut

The couple previously shared a glimpse at the quirky décor in their farmhouse. Kevin shared a clip to Instagram, which saw the Footloose star film his popular Monday Blues segment, while sitting in front of a vibrant green display unit.

The unit was filled with some quirky features, including a large doll and head figurine, as well as rows of family photos.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's living room has some quirky features

Kyra and Kevin enjoy the slow pace of life on their farm, and have a number of animals living there, from alpacas to goats. Last year, the couple revealed that they had welcomed a new pet foal onto the farm, who they have named Little Ricky.

Little Ricky arrived on Father's Day, and Kevin proudly explained the story of his arrival to his fans.

He wrote: "A few months ago we rescued Lucy and her Son Desi Jr. At the time we thought Lucy MIGHT be pregnant.

"Enter Little Ricky. Welcome to the world. Spending my #FathersDay welcoming the newest members of the family with the long-haulers.

"Hoping all of you enjoy the day with the ones you love."

The celebrity couple have a number of properties across the United States

The celebrity couple also have a pet dog, who has predominately been staying in New York during the pandemic with a dog sitter.

In a coronavirus pandemic diary for USA Today, Kyra wrote: "My daughter has very generously given us her dog during this time. We have a dog but she's in New York.

Kyra and Kevin's daughter Sosie is also an actress

"Our dog sitter is with her, we're grateful she's taking care of her. So we have this tiny little 6-pound joy that sleeps with us."

As well as properties in New York and Connecticut, the couple also have a home in Los Angeles, where they spent a lot of time at the beginning of the pandemic with their son Travis. Their daughter Sosie – who is also an actress – lives closeby.

