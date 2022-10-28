Nicole Kidman looks so angelic in impressive new singing video The star was a vision

Nicole Kidman is no stranger to showing off her incredible vocal skills and on Friday it was no different when she shared a sensational video alongside Luke Evans.

The pair filmed a special cover of Say Something by A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera and the Moulin Rouge star looked sensational in a white lace dress.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share romantic moment on stage

Captioning the clip on social media, the Big Little Lies star penned: "Thank you darling @TheRealLukeEvans for asking me to be a part of this duet! Listen to “Say Something” from his gorgeous new album #ASongForYou at the link in my bio xx."

In the clip, the actress is an ethereal dream and wore her iconic ginger tresses in a stylish updo as she passionately sang into the microphone.

The video is so touching

Friends and fans flocked to comment on the fabulous clip. One follower penned: "Angel in white. Nicole you give me do much confidence." A second wrote: "You should sing more often, Nicole. Your voice is amazing!"

A third added: "I love your voice Nicole. Moulin Rouge is my favorite movie! I still listen to the soundtrack at least once a week."

The incredible clip comes just after the star was spotted in a passionate kiss with her husband Keith Urban in a special birthday post.

The husband and wife duo are so in love

The PDA appeared to have taken place during their recent getaway to Paris, when Nicole walked the Balenciaga Haute Couture runway show.

The adorable photo sees them standing in an incredibly ornate ballroom with moody golden lighting courtesy of giant crystal chandeliers, but while the room sure is incredible, of course Nicole and Keith themselves steal the show.

Nicole is wearing a dazzling black sequin off-the-shoulder mini dress with sheer tights, but what fans are actually paying attention to is her rockstar husband endearingly grabbing her face to kiss her.

