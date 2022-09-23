Nicole Kidman could be mistaken for an angel in stunning new video The star took to social media

Nicole Kidman looked sensational on Friday after she shared a stunning video with fans on social media.

MORE: Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's sprawling $4.5m Australian farmhouse will blow you away

Taking to her Instagram, the 55-year-old actress showed off her flawless skin whilst holding a few of her favourite beauty must-haves. In the clip, the Big Little Lies star was an ethereal dream, rocking an off the shoulder cream smock.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman shows off flawless face in new video

Captioning the clip she wrote: "There are a few of my favourite things xx." Talking to the camera in the video she said: "My faves," before hiding behind the products.

READ: Nicole Kidman's attire leaves fans concerned for her safety - see why

SEE: Keith Urban shares rare glimpse inside family life with Nicole Kidman

Nicole's flawless face was made up with a natural makeup look including slightly rouged lips and subtle grey shadow on her eyelids. Her iconic blonde tresses were worn down. The star also showed off her perfectly polished manicured nails in the clip, which were an elegant shade of light pink.

Nicole and Keith have been married since 2006

Earlier this month, the star made an appearance at the Telmex Foundation Mexico XXI Century conference the past week to speak about the empowering work in between her acting projects.

Nicole spoke at the Spread Your Wings conference about her work as a goodwill ambassador for the UN and as a feminist, speaking of adopting the practice for good.

She opted to wear the most ultra-chic all-white suit for the occasion - and she looked incredible.

The star was was a vision when she gave her speech

The fabulous suit featured marbled buttons on the jacket and she accessorized the ensemble with a chunky gold necklace and large droplet earrings. As for her hair, she wore her honey blonde locks tucked behind her ears.

The Being the Ricardos actress' trip to Mexico is just the latest one that's taken her away from the family home while working on many other exciting projects.

She has also spent some time apart from her husband Keith Urban while he continues on his The Speed of Now tour in the US.

Keith is currently on tour

After completing a leg each in Canada and the UK, the concert tour is currently rolling through Stateside before hitting up his native Australia in December.

The Speed of Now kicked off on 28 April in Birmingham, with the current leg coming to an end on 4 November in Saint Paul.

This will give him a month to spend at home with family and friends before resuming his shows on 1 December and finally wrapping on the 17th before the holidays.

Nicole has also joined him on plenty of the tour stops, often sharing behind-the-scenes snippets that provide a glimpse into their adoring relationship, even crashing the stage on occasion.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.