Nicole Kidman channels disco fever in iridescent mini dress

Whoever said mini skirts were solely for the adolescent was clearly severely mistaken. This theory certainly doesn't ring true for Nicole Kidman, who celebrated her husband Keith Urban's birthday with panache as she stepped out in a glittering mini dress.

Nicole, 55, stole the show in an off-the-shoulder LBD, featuring a sequin-clad shimmer, a mini silhouette and layers of delicate sheer mesh material. She sweetly kissed her husband in the image, showcasing a radiant beauty blend to complement her Studio 54 aesthetic.

The star completed her look by slipping on a pair of tights and styling her strawberry blonde hair swept up into a sleek high ponytail. A pair of jade gemstone earrings added a touch of whimsicality to her refinery, in addition to a selection of glimmering beaded silver bangles.

Nicole took to social media to share the wholesome moment with her 8.6 million followers. She captioned the post: "Happy Birthday my love. 4ever," adding a string of red love heart emojis at the end.

A host of celebrities flocked to wish Keith a very happy birthday while praising Nicole for her choice of outfit for the special night. "Happy Birthday Keith, we love you," wrote actress Isla Fisher, while Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson added: "Happy birthday Keith!" Supermodel Cindy Crawford added a string of fire emojis into the mix.

Nicole dazzled in the sequin number

It may only be the early days of fall, but Nicole Kidman is seemingly calling for an earlier holiday season. Fans couldn't help but feel like the star was eliciting all the Christmas vibes with another recent look, and whether it's too early for holiday sparkle or not, she looked amazing nonetheless.

The actress was the epitome of a green goddess, donning a spectacular green sequin mini dress while being honored at an event in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nicole shined bright in an impossibly glamorous emerald green dress by Christina Siriano, while attending watchmaker Omega's celebration of women's watchmaking event.

