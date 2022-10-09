Nicole Kidman showcases impressive abs during backstage moment with Keith Urban They're so in love!

Nicole Kidman wowed her fans with a new photo shared to Instagram at the weekend. In the backstage snap, the actress and her country singer husband Keith Urban were clearly smitten with each other.

The pair were pictured walking down the corridor, and Keith had one arm around Nicole's waist, while she rested her hand on his shoulder.

The Nine Perfect Strangers star wore a black crop top that showcased her six-pack, teamed with skinny black trousers, a blazer and matching shoes.

Her long hair was worn in loose waves while her husband wore jeans and a T-shirt.

The mother-of-four captioned the image: "On tour backstage Nashville, Tennessee," adding a heart emoji.

The star's fans were quick to gush about the picture, with one commenting: "Nicole you looked amazing last night. I loved your outfit. I waved to you as I was very close to you. You and Keith are such a beautiful blessed couple. Love to you both and your family."

Nicole shared the lovely image to Instagram

Another wrote: "You two were the sweetest last night - I love seeing a couple still thriving together - gives us all hope." A third penned: "Love you two Nicole and Keith! You guys are so beautiful together!"

A fourth fan, meanwhile, added: "Do you know what I love the most about this photo? It's the utter love the two of you share — you're close, you're touching, you're communicating, you're supporting, you're in it together. Love it!"

Nicole and Keith have been married since 2006

The couple recently revealed that they have made some decisions that allow them to spend more time together.

Keith opened up to The Daily Telegraph in a new interview and revealed the reason he quit The Voice and opted to tour around their home country of Australia instead.

The star said he and Nicole want to take their children to visit their grandparents and family for the holidays.

