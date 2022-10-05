Keith Urban issues moving tribute to Loretta Lynn following her death The country star had lots of memories with the late singer

Keith Urban was one of the many famous country stars to pay a public tribute following the death of Loretta Lynn on Tuesday.

After the sad news was announced, Keith - who is currently on tour - took to Instagram to share a series of photos of the pair together, including a fond memory of him jumping out of a cake on her 87th birthday.

Alongside the photos, he wrote: "There’s unique artists, and I mean truly unique artists, and then there’s the very rare ‘one of one’ unclonable originals. That was THE Miss Loretta Lynn. Bold, fearless, unfiltered, hilarious, smart as a whip, trailblazing (all with a glint in her eye), and gold in her heart."

The dad-of-two continued: "I was honored to have been her date for the 2005 CMT awards. From that night all the way through her 87th birthday bash in 2019 where Miss Loretta asked me to jump out of a cake for her - which I gladly did - she’s been a true believer.

"It’s hard to quantify what she brought not only to country music, but to millions of people everywhere. A voice that was needed. Subjects and themes nobody else would dare write and sing about. She did it. "I’m profoundly grateful for the all too brief time I got to spend with her. Blessings to you and your eternal light Miss Loretta and to all of your family and friends."

Fans were incredibly moved by Keith's words, with one responding to the post with: "What a beautiful and kind message from the heart," while another wrote: "This is so moving, you wrote this beautifully." A third added: "Such a sweet post about a great lady, she will be missed."

Keith Urban paid tribute to Loretta Lynn following her death

It's been a busy time for Keith, who is currently on tour until the end of December, and away from home, no doubt missing his children and wife, Nicole Kidman.

While Nicole has been making some appearances alongside him on his travels, she has a packed out schedule herself, but they will no doubt be looking forward to December, where Keith's tour finishes up in Melbourne.

