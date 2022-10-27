Nicole Kidman kisses Keith Urban in sweet birthday tribute

It is a very special day in the Urban-Kidman household, and Nicole Kidman is inundating her husband with love for it!

MORE: Nicole Kidman dazzles in spectacular sequin mini dress

In honor of Keith Urban's 55th birthday, the star shared a loved up photo of the two to celebrate him.

He is seemingly taking a proper break for his birthday, having been touring for the better part of the year, and he won't have to be back on stage until 3 November.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman shares her beauty must-haves with flawless new video

MORE: 10 celebrities with allergies: from Kate Middleton to Nicole Kidman

His wife took to Instagram to share a very heartfelt birthday tribute, sharing a photo of the two which appears to be from their recent getaway to Paris, when Nicole walked the Balenciaga Haute Couture runway show.

The adorable photo sees them standing in an incredibly ornate ballroom with moody golden lighting courtesy of giant crystal chandeliers, but while the room sure is incredible, of course Nicole and Keith themselves steal the show.

Nicole is wearing a dazzling black sequin off-the-shoulder mini dress with sheer tights, but what fans are actually paying attention to is her rockstar husband endearingly grabbing her face to kiss her.

The epic photo screams couple goals

She captioned the sweet snapshot with: "Happy Birthday my love," adding a string of red heart emojis and a heartfelt, "4ever."

MORE: Nicole Kidman's lookalike niece makes a bold statement against beauty filters

MORE: Nicole Kidman's son Connor has reason to celebrate as he shares rare photo

Fans flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Keith, and compliments for the two, writing: "The most beautiful couple in the world!! Happy birthday Keith," and: "What a beautiful couple!" as well as: "One of the worlds hottest couples, hands down - your love is a joy to watch!" plus another fan wrote: "Happy Birthday Keith!!!!! I love seeing pictures of both of you together."

Nicole has made some surprise appearances at Keith's tour throughout the year

The two have quite a bit to celebrate, as his concert on 5 November in Minnesota marks the end of the American leg of his tour, after which he is finally returning to Australia.

Keith has been all over the world this year, and Nicole has tagged along every now and then, but he will have November off to wind down until December, when he'll at least be performing near home as all of his concerts are in Australia.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.