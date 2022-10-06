Inside Shania Twain's $13m tropical beachfront home that could be a luxury resort Shania's oceanside pad is a tropical paradise...

Shania Twain has an impressive property portfolio consisting of houses around the world, including a jaw-dropping beachfront home in the Bahamas which has been on and off sale – and we can see why Shania would struggle to part ways with it.

In June 2019, the star listed the property for $10.95million. The listing was removed and later it popped up again on MyBahamasRealtor.com, this time with a higher price tag of $12.9million. After the multiple real estate appearances, it is unknown whether Shania eventually sold the waterside home or has decided to keep it.

WATCH: Shania Twain shows off her impressive bedroom views

When the That Don't Impress Me Much singer shared a video from one of the bedrooms inside the property, fans were able to see just how mesmerising it is.

As expected, fans rushed to the comments section, with one writing: "Her house. Oh my gosh!," while another added: "What a beautiful home! The beach sounds amazing right about now! Wish I were there!"

The ocean vistas are incredible

The candid footage showed Shania making her bed – a white wooden style structure dressed with cream baroque bedding, matching the curtains – before running out onto the terrace which featured two white armchairs.

Shania has a luxurious bedroom

The beachfront house is located in an exclusive gated community named Old Fort Bay, and sits on one acre of land with 7,000 square feet of interior space.

There are a total of five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a large media room, an enormous kitchen, and both a pool and a jacuzzi.

As it's #NationalPetDay, I just gotta post my favourite video of Melody again 😂 pic.twitter.com/c8PwnPrQVN — Shania Twain 💎 (@ShaniaTwain) April 11, 2019

The property looks like a holiday resort

The kitchen boasts a breakfast nook, a butler's pantry as well as state-of-the-art stainless-steel appliances. Much like Shania's bedroom, the kitchen is lined with an outdoor patio and access to the beach.

The grand residence also has use of a dock slip that has been designed to accommodate a 40-foot boat. The best way to travel when in the Bahamas!

