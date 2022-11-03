Travis Barker shares heartbreak after sad family loss

Travis Barker shared his heartbreak on Wednesday after revealing the sad news that he has lost a beloved family member.

The Blink-182 drummer – who is married to Kourtney Kardashian – is in mourning alongside his daughter Alabama after revealing their French Bulldog, Blue has gone to doggy heaven. The pair both took to their respective Instagram accounts to share their heartbreaking family news.

Travis posted an emotional video of him and Alabama gently petting Blue, which he captioned: "I'll miss you Blue. You were the best dog. I was always waiting for you to say something."

He also posted a photo of the canine wrapped in blankets which he accompanied with a broken heart emoji, as well as pictures of him kissing and cuddling his beloved pet.

Alabama took to her Instagram to pay her own tribute to her childhood pet, writing: "I love you Blue. You will never understand how much you helped me on my darkest days, you slept next to me, the way I would throw your ball and you would run with excitement, or the eyes you had that just touched everybody."

Travis and his beloved dog Blue

She continued: "I'll never forget you my baby. I know you'll have the most amazing time up in doggy heaven, until we meet again my love."

Travis and Alabama's heartbreaking news comes after it was reported that he and his new wife Kourtney have finally bought a home together after admitting they were living in separate houses despite marrying earlier this year.

According to Us Weekly, the newlyweds have bought Conan O'Brien's beach house in Carpinteria, California, for $14.5 million. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 2,142-square-foot two-building oceanfront pad was listed in July for $16.5million.

Blue has been with the Barker family since 2014

The updated interiors in the two-bedroom main house include a great room with white oak flooring, a fireplace, and glass doors that open onto a spacious deck with stairs down to the beach.

The almost half-acre property also features a detached guesthouse with two additional bedrooms as well as a two-car garage with a Tesla charging station.

