Strictly's Tilly Ramsay kisses partner Nikita Kuzmin following strong routine The pair have been surrounded by romance rumours

There's no denying that Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin are one of this year's Strictly Come Dancing's standout couples, not least to do with their chemistry.

And following their quickstep, Tilly planted a kiss right on the cheek of her dance partner as her final move. The pair went on to receive mixed critiques for their performance with the judges commending some of the early parts of the routine and the difficulty of the dance, but noted some issues with the star's frame.

And there was a sweet moment for the pair, as Tilly's dad, Gordon, had flown back to watch their performance. The chef had been in the audience before, where he was left in tears following her leaderboard-topping Charleston.

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin dancing

The couple recently sparked a major fan reaction with a photo from a night out together this week.

The contestants, who are wowing judges and viewers with their routines on Strictly Come Dancing, documented their evening on Instagram with a cosy snap – prompting many to brand them a "cute couple".

The pair could be seen with huge smiles for the camera, as Tilly wrote in the caption: "It's back to all smiles this week for our quickstep!! I've been loving this dance and can't wait for you all to see it on Saturday," followed by a smiling face and red love-heart emoji.

Many fans then took to the replies section underneath to comment how Tilly and Nikita looked like a "cute couple". One person asked: "Is it me or do these 2 naturally belong together! They look like they would complete each other!"

Another echoed this, writing: "Lovely photo. You're a very cute couple," as a third added: "I'm seeing more than just dance partners…"

However, despite the Strictly contestants looking cosy in the Instagram post, Nikita is thought to be in a relationship with fellow professional dancer, Nicole Wirt.