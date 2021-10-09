Strictly Come Dancing: who is Tilly Ramsay? Everything you need to know about the star Has Tilly been wowing you on the BBC show?

Strictly Come Dancing has a seriously impressive bunch of celebrities competing this year, and the youngest of the group is 19-year-old Tilly Ramsay.

MORE: Tilly Ramsay on her perfect partnership with Nikita and dad Gordon's fatherly advice

The star, who is the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tania, is famous in her own right thanks to her massive TikTok following and television success - but how much do you know about her? Find out more here!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tilly and Nikita share details about their Strictly experience so far

What does Tilly Ramsay do for a living?

Tilly has had a hugely successful career for saying that she hasn’t even graduated for university yet! The youngster has certainly followed in her dad’s footsteps as a keen chef, and appeared on MasterChef Junior before hosting her own cooking show, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, on BBC. She and Gordon has also appeared on This Morning for a father and daughter segment called Big Chef Little Chef, adorable!

Over the past few months, the star has started attending university, studying psychology.

READ: Gordon Ramsay has the best reaction to Tilly's sensational dance

RELATED: Strictly's Anton du Beke's family home is so regal - see inside

Where does Tilly Ramsay attend university?

Tilly has yet to disclose where she is attending university, but her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin has been full of praise for her ability to juggle both her studies and rehearsals for the show. Chatting to HELLO!, he said: “I honestly have so much respect for her juggling both. I’ve been joking around and saying: ‘This is impossible!’, but she’s doing such a great job in dealing with it.

She is juggling university and rehearsals at the moment

"She always tells me in advance when she has lectures, to make sure she has a break. Then she’s straight back after her lecture to carry on training. I’m proud of that, it’s incredible.”

Are you looking forward to her performance on Saturday?

Why is Tilly Ramsay TikTok famous?

Tilly has 9.6million followers thanks to her hilarious videos, which includes her performance viral dances, taking part in fun trends and, of course, pranking her dad to hilarious results.

Tilly is Gordon's youngest daughter

Is Tilly Ramsay in a relationship?

Tilly has confirmed that she is single after previously dating Seth Mack back in 2019. She also cheekily went on a day with Gino D’Acampo’s son Luciano, who revealed to Gordon that he was at his restaurant with Tilly on a date while they filmed one of their road trip shows.

Joking about the situation on The Jonathan Ross Show, Gordon said: “We were driving through San Francisco and FaceTiming Luciano, and all of a sudden Tilly pops up behind them, and they are out having lunch. I think they are friends.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.