Since embarking on their Strictly Come Dancing journey, Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin have formed an extremely close relationship both on and off the dancefloor - with many speculating that the two are secretly dating.

The pair, who have been wowing the audience week after week with their impeccable routines, have undeniably gotten close, however, the professional dancer is currently in a relationship with girlfriend of five-years Nicole Wirt, while Tilly, 19, is single.

WATCH: Tilly and Nikita share details about their Strictly experience so far

Last month, 23-year-old Nikita raised eyebrows when he was photographed going into Tilly's flat - leading to speculation that the couple could be romantically involved.

However, during an exclusive chat with HELLO!, the stars laugh this off. "No, no - we were filming a VT for the show," said an exasperated Tilly. "We really are just good friends and dance partners!"

Laughing and joking as Tilly put on her favourite playlist whilst they twirled elegantly in front of the camera to Beyonce's Crazy in Love, it's clear to see their partnership is one made in Strictly heaven.

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin have laughed off romance rumours

"I'm over the moon, I couldn't have asked for a better teacher," remarked Tilly, who showed their chemistry is just as good off the dancefloor as on it. "I thought we'd get on, but we've surprised ourselves with just how well we have."

Nikita agreed, saying: "She's the best student I could ever wish for, for my first partner. There couldn't have been a better match. We get on so well – we're laughing a lot but also she knows when I snap my fingers and it's time to concentrate, she's fully in it."

The pair have been dazzling Strictly fans

Tilly has previously confirmed that she is single after dating Seth Mack back in 2019. She also cheekily went on a date with Gino D’Acampo's son Luciano, who revealed to her dad Gordon Ramsay that he was at his restaurant with Tilly while they filmed one of their road trip shows.

Joking about the situation on The Jonathan Ross Show, Gordon said: "We were driving through San Francisco and FaceTiming Luciano, and all of a sudden Tilly pops up behind them, and they are out having lunch. I think they are friends."

