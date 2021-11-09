Gordon Ramsay leaves daughter Tilly and David Beckham speechless with unexpected video Watch if for yourself!

Gordon Ramsay was feeling on top of the world on Monday after celebrating his 55th birthday and to thank his fans for the thousands of well wishes he received via social media he treated them to an incredible video.

The celebrity chef clearly loves TikTok and created a "Food Dance" clip, also known as the "hot sauce dance" which sees people dancing to Moreart feat IHI's song in a peculiar way as they eat yummy food.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay shares hilarious video of himself preparing a dish

"The old man still got it….thx everyone for the amazing birthday messages!" he wrote, before surprisingly adding: "@bbcstrictly shall we talk about December?"

Strictly Come Dancing has yet to comment on the interesting proposal from the chef to take part in their Christmas Special but daughter Tilly, who is still a contestant in this year's series, was quick to reply.

Tana shared the sweetest pictures of her husband and daughter Tilly on their birthday

"Oh yea some quality dancing right there," she joked.

Gordon's best friend David Beckham seemed to have been left speechless and simply wrote: "Wow @gordongram," followed by several fire emojis and a laughing one.

"Dad dance at its best there Gordo," added a fan, whilst a second remarked: "This is way more entertaining than it needs to be lol."

Gordon and Tilly were both showered with sweet messages to mark their joint birthdays.

Tana, Gordon's wife of 25 years, was one of the first to pay tribute sharing several adorable pictures of the father and daughter duo throughout the years.

Tilly and Gordon both celebrate their birthdays on 8 November

"Happy Birthday to these two, cannot wait till I am with you both @tillyramsay @gordongram how did you get so grown up Tilly??!!!xxx."

Tilly - who this week ended up in the dance-off against Katya Jones and Adam Peaty, who were voted off by the judges - wrote: "Happy birthday to the best dad ever!! You are the most supportive person and best role model I could ever ask for and you have helped me become who I am today, I couldn’t think of a better person to share this day with and I can’t wait until we can celebrate together, love you so so much."