Gordan Ramsay daughter Tilly looks phenomenal in Strictly gown The star looked beautiful

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly looked incredible in a stunning low cut gown she wore in a tribute to Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Neil Jones in celebration of his birthday.

MORE: Strictly's Tilly Ramsay wows in sporty workout leggings

The star took to her Instagram Stories which saw the pair dancing together on the UK tour of Strictly Come Dancing Live.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tilly and Nikita share details about their Strictly experience

Captioning the post she wrote: "Happy Birthday @mr_njonesofficial," with a red love heart.

READ: Tilly Ramsay makes surprise appearance alongside her dad in exclusive Master Chef Junior clip

SEE: Strictly's Tilly Ramsay stuns in power suit for girls' night with mum Tana

Tilly was the picture of elegance in a floaty blue gown, which had a dramatic low-cut neckline and her long blonde waves were cascading down as she danced with Neil at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

Tilly and Neil looked fabulous on stage

During her time on Strictly the daughter of Gordon Ramsay had huge success as she wowed the judges for 10 weeks alongside dance partner Nikita Kuzmin before getting eliminated.

The 20-year-old had heads turning recently as she enjoyed an exciting skiing holiday with friends for a mountain getaway in Val Thorens, France.

Tilly looked ultra glamorous on the trip, and shared a photo in an all-white outfit featuring a padded ski jacket with a fur-trim hood and matching white ski trousers.

Tilly shared the update with her 1.2 million followers

She completed her aprés look with vibrant blue-tinted ski-goggles.

Captioning the post on Instagram she penned: "Good times and some dodgy ski tan lines."

In the post, Tilly included another snap of her fabulous ski-wear, this time donning a vibrant 90's themed ski-suit which was a shade of vibrant pink with a white, blue, green, orange and black pattern.

Tilly is one of five Gordon Ramsay's five children

The former Strictly star also shared exciting snaps as she enjoyed drinks with friends on the trip and looked effortlessly beautiful as she posed in a green beanie in a cosy snap.

Fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the exciting update and left their messages for the star.

One fan penned: "Love love love." A second wrote: "Beautiful Tilly." A third replied: "So pretty xx Love you."

A fourth wrote: "Yesssss Tilly rocking that suit!!!!!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.