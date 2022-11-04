Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' new photo sparks huge reaction from fans The couple have been married since 2000

Michael Douglas and his beloved wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, were flooded with comments on Instagram on Friday when they shared a photo from Paris.

The couple put themselves front and center in a loved-up selfie from the French capital in which Michael was planting a kiss on Catherine's cheek.

The pair looked to be enjoying their Parisian getaway and she captioned the snap: "Paris..Amour…J’adore."

They were inundated with kind words from fans which read: "Your smile says it all. Bless you both in Paris Catherine & Michael," and, "True love enjoy.. Beautiful people," while another added: "I’m so happy for the both of you."

Some remarked on Michael's hair which had been cropped out of the photo as they asked if it was still ginger.

The Oscar-winning actor recently ditched his grey tresses for long, reddish locks and he proudly displayed his appearance on Instagram.

Catherine and Michael are visiting Paris

Fans couldn't get over his appearance and swiftly began asking the same question!

Michael wished his fans a happy weekend with a video from Paris and his hair could be seen blowing in the wind, beneath his hat.

Many commented on his location and hoped he was enjoying his trip while some asked why he had changed his look.

Michael shocked fans recently with his new ginger hair

"Happy Saturday to you, are you growing hair for a movie?" asked one, while another said: "You got lockdown hair ....from the first one..... 2020," and a third reiterated the question of whether his new hair is for a movie role.

He is yet to address the reason behind his change, but regardless, seems very happy with to be in Europe with Catherine.

Michael and Catherine recently had two big reasons to celebrate as they both rang in their birthdays.

The couple indulged in an enormous rich chocolate cake that had multiple layers and was almost the size of the table it was placed on.

The dessert featured candles in the number 25 to mark their birth date, September 25, with Michael, 78, born in 1944 while Catherine, 53, was born in 1969.

