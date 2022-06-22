Catherine Zeta-Jones looks red hot as she poses in low-cut bralet – fans react The 52-year-old shared a stunning throwback

Catherine Zeta-Jones caused a stir on Instagram on Tuesday as she shared a stunning photo with her fans.

The 52-year-old took to social media to celebrate the start of summer, and shared a throwback image showing her posing in a dark brown, low-cut bralet whilst leaning back against a wall.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones' surprise leaves her son in tears

She is looking directly at the camera with her dark hair left loose around her shoulders and is wearing a statement necklace.

"It's officially summer! Who else is excited for this warm, sunny weather!?" she wrote in the caption.

Catherine shared a stunning throwback photo in celebration of summer

Fans went wild for the image, with one telling the Hollywood star: "Absolute GODDESS!" "You are a beautiful woman," a second wrote. "Gorgeous beauty, wonderful soul," said a third.

It comes days after Catherine took to Instagram in celebration of two of the most important people in her life – husband Michael Douglas and her father, David.

Catherine shared two photos in honour of her father David

One of the photos shows the moment David walked his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day. The actress appears overjoyed as she holds on to her father. She is dressed in a beautiful wedding gown featuring a plunging neckline and lace bodice, while an ornate veil partly covers her face.

The background shows an abundance of white flowers and luscious greenery arranged around the pews as excited guests look on. She captioned the tribute: "Daddy Dearest. I love you with all my heart. Happy Father's Day Papa."

Michael and Catherine have been married since November 2000

Catherine has been married to Michael since November 2000. They first met at the Deauville American Film Festival in France in August 1998 and announced their engagement on 31 December 1999.

The couple went on to tie the knot at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

The couple with their children, Dylan and Carys

Together the couple share two children – Dylan, 21, and 19-year-old Carys – while Michael is also a father to son Cameron, 43, from his first marriage to Diandra Luker.

