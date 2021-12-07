Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off phenomenal dance moves in workout gear

Catherine Zeta-Jones gave fans a phenomenal way to kick off the week with her latest social media post flexing her moves.

The actress posted a clip of herself wearing a set of workout clothes from her Casa Zeta Jones collection as she broke out into a series of dance moves.

She donned a matching set of black attire, consisting of a lycra crop-top that flashed her toned abs, and a skin-tight pair of workout leggings, topped off with a black and white pair of sneakers.

Catherine danced to David Bowie's Let's Dance playing in the background while she was on a smoky set, filming a spot to advertise her apparel line.

She captioned the clip: "Of course I would have 'Let's Dance' by David Bowie on my photoshoot playlist! What's your go-to song to dance to? #behindthescenes @casazetajones."

Fans took to the comments to rave over how amazingly fit Catherine looked, with many dropping heart and flame emojis with comments like "Beautiful" and "Goddess."

Catherine wowed fans with her dance moves wearing workout gear

One wrote: "You look absolutely amazing," with another saying: "Get it girl!" A few even chimed in with their own go-to dance songs, with a fan commenting: "Mine would be 'don’t stop me now' by Queen."

The Welsh actress has always maintained a distinct level of fitness throughout her career, emphasized especially by her roles that have required lots of athleticism and dance.

She shared a throwback shot recently that showed off more of her incredible physique as she wore just an underwear set with a button down with a jacket.

"Risky Business vibes," she captioned the risqué shot, and fans immediately started gushing over how incredible she looked and still did.

The actress is always active and has shown off her fit physique

One commented: "Why are you so beautiful," with another adding: "Wow this girl is on fire," and a third writing: "Absolutely stunning looking."

