Catherine Zeta-Jones shares the sweetest video alongside her family in rare update

Catherine Zeta-Jones delighted fans with the sweetest family update alongside her husband Michael Douglas and two children, Carys, 19, and Dylan, 22.

The family of four were captured dancing away together - and they looked so close. In the clip, Michael and Carys paired up for a slow dance whilst Catherine and Dylan took things at a faster pace as they moved around a black and white tiled harlequin floor.

Captioning the clip, the Chicago star penned: "Our family vibe," with a laughing face emoji.

Fans flocked to comment on the heartwarming clip. One fan penned: "No money beats that family bond, lovely to see x," with a red love emoji.

Dylan turned 22

A second replied: "This made my day. You guys are beautiful." A third added: "Beautiful family," with a red love heart emoji. A fourth commented: "Amazing."

The family weren't just in-sync with their dance moves but their outfits also were also excellently coordinated with a monochrome theme. Catherine and her two children rocked chic all-black outfits whilst dad Michael donned an oversized white shirt.

The sweet update comes shortly after Dylan recently celebrated his 22nd birthday and of course, his mother couldn't wait to pay a special tribute to her son.

The star is such a proud mom

The 52-year-old shared a gorgeous collection of snaps of her firstborn starting from when he was just a baby, on her Instagram feed to her 4.2million followers.

Alongside the gorgeous photos, she wrote: "Happy 22nd Birthday Dylan. Zero to 22! You are everything to me and everything is you. The joy you have brought to this world thus far, is immeasurable. I love you more than words can say."

Catherine has been married to her husband Michael Douglas, 77, for more than two decades. Along with Carys and Dylan, Michael also has another son, Cameron, 42, from his first marriage.

