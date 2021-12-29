Catherine Zeta-Jones turns heads in bikini – and she looks beautiful Wow!

Catherine Zeta-Jones always looks flawless and she proved that on Wednesday when she posted a stunning photo of herself posing in a bikini.

The Hollywood star was lying on her bed in the black piece of swimwear that perfectly highlighted her figure and featured an eye-catching strap for the middle of the bikini top. The actress let her natural hair flow out behind her as she reclined on her bed, and she looked gorgeous with some striking eyeshadow and a nude lip that only furthered her beauty.

"Sun's out," the 52-year-old captioned her jaw-dropping photo, adding a series of sun emojis.

And her fans lost their minds over the snap, as one enthused: "Wow. Gorgeous!" and a second added: "Dramatic but beautiful."

A third simply commented: "Espectacular," while a fourth posted: "You look wonderful," and a fifth complimented: "I love that eye shadow."

Some of the star's global fans, however, couldn't share in Catherine's joy as British and Mexican fans explained that the weather over there was freezing.

Catherine looked sensational

Earlier in the month, the Dad's Army star revealed that she'd jetted off to Bermuda to enjoy some winter sun – and we wish we could've gone with her!

Taking to Instagram, Catherine shared a breathtaking video during a walk on the beach with her husband, fellow Hollywood star Michael Douglas.

Panning the camera around to show the view from all angles, the mom-of-two herself appeared in the footage, looking stylish in an all-black outfit, teamed with sunglasses and a topknot.

The star's husband could also be seen in the background, dressed in a T-shirt, jeans and baseball cap, as he admired the ocean. "Morning walk with this backdrop," the actress simply captioned the post.

The star traveled to Bermuda with her husband

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You look so beautiful," while another wrote: "That looks heavenly." A third added: "What an excellent view."

The vacation is also believed to have been one of the couple's first trips since becoming empty nesters.

While their children usually joined them on their holidays in the past, now both Dylan and Carys have left home, with the latter having started college in the fall.

The family enjoyed quality time together before the big change, with both kids staying in New York with their parents during the height of the pandemic.

