Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals jaw-dropping wedding photos in tribute to rarely seen father Their resemblance is uncanny!

Catherine Zeta-Jones is looking back on one of the most special moments in her life, and honoring two of the most special men in it!

In honor of Father's Day, the star shared heartfelt tributes to both her husband, Michael Douglas, who is a father to their two kids, Dylan and Carys, as well as to her own dad, David James Jones.

Sharing some unbelievable throwback images of her alongside her dad, not only did she prove to followers the uncanny resemblance between them, but also shared some rarely seen photos from her jaw-dropping wedding to Michael, which was in 2000.

The first portrait sees the actress posing alongside her father, both smiling ear to ear as they look beyond the camera.

The other snapshot is even more heartwarming than the previous shot, revealing the moment David walked his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day.

Catherine appears overjoyed holding on to her father, donning an impossibly chic wedding gown with a plunging neckline and lace bodice, an ornate veil partly covering her face, and the background shows an unbelievable amount of white flowers and luscious greenery.

Catherine looks just like her dad

She captioned the tribute with: "Daddy Dearest. I love you with all my heart. Happy Father's Day Papa."

Fans took to the comments to congratulate her father and compliment the stunning photos, writing: "Trend setting with the lace veil! I had one too," and: "Handsome looking man!" as well as: "Wishing your father David a day as remarkable as he is."

The fun family throwback

Her tribute to her husband is no less sweet, and features their two kids.

The great family picture is a throwback as well, and sees Michael alongside his kids jumping off of a high stone wall into a pool. She captioned it: "Happy Father's Day Michael!"

