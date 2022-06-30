Catherine Zeta-Jones reminisces over glamorous nights out with Michael Douglas in throwback you have to see As chic as it gets

Looks like it is time for Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones to take themselves out on another date night!

The actress took to Instagram to share a stunning throwback of the longtime, much-loved couple, and she reminisced over their glamorous date nights.

The two, having gotten married in 2000, have graced tons and tons of red carpets and have looked glamorous at every single one, but Catherine's latest throwback might be the fan favorite.

The incredible throwback sees the two in the early stages of their relationship, back in the late 1990's. Attending a glamorous event in New York City, they knew to go all out. Michael looked dapper in a sharp suit and a bird shaped pin on his lapel, but his wife of course steals the show.

Catherine looked impossibly chic wearing a slinky baby blue dress drowned in shiny sequins, featuring spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, and its fitted tailoring perfectly accentuated her impressive physique.

She expertly styled the instantly iconic look with a very 1990's style make-up look, donning a smokey blue look on her eyes to match her dress and a dark terracotta hued lipstick to top it all off.

The jaw-dropping thowback

The No Reservations actress captioned the stunning photo with: "Nothing better than a date night," alongside a heart-eyes emoji and a hashtag for throwback Thursday.

Fans rushed to reminisce with her over the red carpet appearance, with some revealing they even remembered the moment they saw the two. One fan wrote: "One of the first outings of you and Michael as a couple in 1999: it's hard to believe it's been almost 23 years since this glamorous night out, Catherine."

The unbelievable photo is from when they attended the 16th Annual Night of Stars Salute to Film and Fashion Gala in 1999

The couple met in 1996 at the Deauville Film Festival after Michael himself asked to meet her.

Michael also reposted the picture, and added a sweet "love you" to Catherine.

