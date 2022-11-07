Rugby player and X Factor star Levi Davis vanishes on Barcelona trip The TV star has been missing for eight days

Former rugby player and TV star Levi Davis has been missing for over a week, it has been reported.

The 24-year-old disappeared in Barcelona on 29 October and was last spotted leaving The Old Irish Pub, not far from the city's tourist centre.

It's thought that the former Bath and England rugby player left the pub with just a small black backpack. His close friend Richard Squire, who lives in Ibiza, said Levi had told him he was going to see some mates and got a boat to the Catalan capital.

Richard said: "He announced suddenly that he was going to meet friends in Barcelona… But he didn't say who they were, and we haven't heard from him since I received a video from the Irish pub on October 29.

Levi currently plays for Worthing Raiders

"There's been no word from him since and his family and everyone who knows him is getting increasingly worried."

In a heartbroken Facebook post, Levi's mum, Julie, penned: "Hi everyone, my son Levi has gone missing since 29th October in Barcelona. I am very concerned for his welfare. Can you please share and pray for his safe return. Thank you".

Former England rugby player, Tom Varndell, appealed for information online and asked people to get in touch with him directly. He wrote on Twitter: "URGENT!! If anyone has seen or heard from Levi Davis in the last 2 weeks could you please drop me a message asap. Many thanks." [sic]

The 24-year-old appeared on Celebrity X Factor

The sportsman has graced our screens on a number of occasions. In 2019, Levi featured on ITV's Celebrity X Factor alongside fellow rugby stars Ben Foden and Thom Evans, and in 2020, the star appeared on E4's Celebs Go Dating.

Back in September 2020, Levi came out as bisexual in an interview with the Mail on Sunday. He candidly opened up about his mental health after experiencing anxiety and depression prior to coming out.

Elsewhere in the interview, Levi touched on the support he received from his former Bath teammates, thanking them for their solidarity after he came out in a group WhatsApp message.

