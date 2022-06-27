X Factor's Tom Mann shares heartbreaking update following emotional memorial for late fiancée

X Factor star Tom Mann has taken to Instagram with a heart-rending update following a memorial for his late fiancée, Dani Hampson.

On Sunday, Tom took to Instagram to share a snapshot from the event, which showed 18 friends gathered in a park with picnic blankets, some with children and dogs, to remember Dani.

A few hours later, he once again returned to his Stories to share a new photo with his followers.

The image shows the couple sharing a kiss as they stand by the water, and Tom admitted: “There are no words to describe how much I miss you Dan. Forever & always.”

Tom took to Instagram following Dani's memorial

Dani tragically passed away on 18th June. Announcing the awful news, Tom wrote on Instagram: "I can't believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani - my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life - passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June.

"On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the altar; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle.

Dani tragically passed away earlier this month

"I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”

He continued: "I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don't know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy.

The couple had been due to marry

"I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud.

"The most beautiful person inside and out. The most incredible soul. We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that. I will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving and I will be for a very, very long time."

Tom and Dani welcomed son Bowie in October

He concluded: "My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever."

Tom and Danielle welcomed their baby boy Bowie in October 2021.

