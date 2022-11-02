Matt Hancock breaks silence on I'm a Celebrity stint amid suspension The former Health Secretary has landed in Brisbane

Matt Hancock has spoken out for the first time about joining the cast of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. The former Health Secretary, who was pictured arriving at Brisbane airport on Wednesday, insisted that he hasn't "lost his marbles" in joining the ITV reality show.

Writing in The Sun the former Conservative MP explained: "The truth is, I haven't lost my marbles or had one too many Pina Coladas. It's something I've given a lot of thought to."

The politician, who will be joining the likes of Mike Tindall and Boy George on the show, also revealed the real reasons behind his decision: "I want to raise the ­profile of my dyslexia campaign to help every dyslexic child unleash their potential — even if it means taking an unusual route to get there, via the Australian jungle!

"I'm A Celebrity... is watched by millions of Brits up and down the country. I want to use this incredible platform to raise awareness, so no child leaves primary school not knowing if they have dyslexia."

Matt Hancock has been suspended as an MP after joining

As result of Matt gaining a place in the Australian jungle, the former cabinet minister has been suspended as a Conservative MP and had the whip removed.

The Conservative party Chief Whip Simon Hart released a statement on Tuesday after the news broke of Matt signing up to the reality show. "Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect," he said.

The official line-up for I'm a Celebrity was confirmed this week

Matt's team told reporters that the former politician had "no plans" to return to frontline politics, therefore seized the opportunity to go into the jungle.

Matt will be joined by the likes of Boy George, Mike Tindall, Charlene White, Jill Scott, Chris Moyles, Scarlette Douglas, Owen Warner, Sue Cleaver, Babatunde Aleshe and Olivia Atwood.

